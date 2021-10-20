Omnibus speaker: Listen to experts

Tom Nichols is a professor at U.S. Naval War College. He has a bachelor's degree from Boston College and a master's degree from Columbia University, both in political science – plus a doctorate in government from Georgetown University.

He's worked as an aide to the late Republican U.S. Sen. John Heinz of Pennsylvania and published seven books, some analyzing U.S. nuclear weapons policy and politics in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Also, he has what might be seen as an ultimate credential – in 1994, he was a five-time champion on “Jeopardy!”

These days, all of that might not matter a whit – if the message of one of his recent books isn't taken to heart.

Nichols spoke Tuesday night about “The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters” as the kickoff speaker of the 2021-22 Omnibus lecture series at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

His 2017 book argues too many people have embraced a trend that preaches expertise no longer matters.

Nichols took the side of the experts.

“The book is really about expertise, and it does matter,” Nichols told The Journal Gazette in an interview before his talk.

“The title – that's a lament. ... I've been banging the gong for a long time – don't ignore the experts.”

Nichols, 60, said ignoring expertise might appear to be a new mantra since the election of former President Donald Trump.

But the trend has been in evidence more than three decades – and not just in the United States, he said.

It “concerns me,” he said, that the book has been translated into 14 languages.

But that's because people in many cultures today are living “in a narcissistic age,” Nichols said.

“It's everybody. The national motto (seems) now 'You're not the boss of me. ... You can't tell me what to do.'”

The attitude can be seen underlying battles over COVID-19 vaccines and masks to other issues in increasingly “tribal” party politics in the United States, he said.

People “aren't discussing or arguing with the experts. They're saying they are smarter than the experts,” Nichols said.

Social media is part of the problem, he said. But he also blames the trend on a prolonged period of affluence and a high standard of living in the United States that have left people with little sense of forbearance or patience.

In an afternoon talk with honors students in PFW's political science program, Nichols urged students to “step out of yourself and put your feeling ... aside” when engaging with an issue.

Listen to others, he said.

“I think generational change” will lead to a better attitudinal atmosphere, Nichols added.

Young people seem more open-minded than people of his generation.

“I am looking to you,” he said.

