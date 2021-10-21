Fort Wayne/Allen County

Teen's murder trial may soon go to jury

An Allen Superior Court jury could begin deliberating today in the case of one of two teens charged in the shooting death of a woman at a south-side apartment complex.

Senaca James, 18, is charged with murder in the Dec. 22, 2019, death of Dominique Taylor, 18, who was shot in a car at Villa Capri Apartments & Townhomes on South Anthony Boulevard. James also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.

James, who was 16 at the time of the killing, is one of two teens who were charged as adults in Taylor's death. Dawann L. Martin Jr., who was 15 at the time, is expected to stand trial for murder Feb. 1.

St. Joe Center Kroger sets drug take-back

Kroger Marketplace at 6002 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, is among the locations accepting expired and unused medications for safe disposal Saturday.

The drug take-back is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The state police post, 5811 Ellison Road, is also accepting prescription drugs.

The program's goal is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. All sites will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs – liquid and pill medications – that will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Work to limit lanes on State Boulevard

Starting today, State Boulevard will have lane restrictions between Bolton Drive and Sherbourne Boulevard so work can be done in the right of way.

Security Door Inc. will be doing the work, which is scheduled to be completed Oct. 28, weather permitting.

For more information or for problems that may develop, call the city's Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or go to www.trecthefort.org for more information.

County posts another virus death; total 797

Another Allen County resident died and 161 tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department said Wednesday.

The count includes 68 confirmed cases and 93 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 58,054 cases and 797 deaths Tuesday.

Statewide, 2,023 more COVID-19 cases were reported, through about midnight Tuesday, on the Indiana Department of Health's online dashboard, along with 51 additional deaths that occurred between Sept. 13 and Oct. 19.

Through Tuesday, the coronavirus has been the cause of 15,883 Indiana deaths since March 16 last year.

Vaccine discussion set for Saint Francis

The University of Saint Francis will host a discussion about vaccines at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cougar Den behind Trinity Hall, 2701 Spring St.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Multicultural Center and Student Activities Council will present the discussion, and panelists will discuss vaccines from a scientific, medical, spiritual and educational perspective.

Refreshments will be provided.

– Journal Gazette