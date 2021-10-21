City shelter likes idea to ban pet sales from 'mills'

DYER – Communities across northwest Indiana are considering humane pet store policies that ban the sale of pets raised at puppy and kitten mills – and proposals may come to Fort Wayne.

The towns of Dyer and Highland in Lake County this month passed similar ordinances which at their core prohibit the sale of puppy mill puppies, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

They're among the first municipalities in Indiana to have a humane pet store ordinance on the books, joining the city of Columbus in Bartholomew County and St. Joseph County.

The new policy in Dyer prohibits the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits but does not prevent pet stores from collaborating with animal care facilities or rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable cats, dogs or rabbits. The ordinance does not pertain to breeders.

Jessica Henry, executive director of HuMane Fort Wayne, said the issue has been “on our radar” for some time. She said she is working with Amy-Jo Sites, director of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, to monitor other communities' experience in the hope of developing a local ordinance.

“It's been on my mind for the better part of a couple of years. It's an overarching need and we both wish we could see it locally,” she said.

The ordinance's impact might be limited locally because several Fort Wayne pet stores do not sell dogs and work with local shelters to offer cats for adoption, not sales, said Holly Pasquinelli, Animal Care & Control spokeswoman.

Three that showcase adoptable cats are Petco, PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus. However, a fourth Fort Wayne business, Uncle Bill's Pet Superstore, says on its website that it sells dogs, cats and rabbits.

Jon Leaman, a manager of the Fort Wayne Uncle Bill's on West Jefferson Boulevard, said dogs come from certified breeders who cannot have more than four pregnant or nursing females at a time.

About half the cats are shelter cats and half the price goes back to the shelters that provided them, he said. Rabbits are available infrequently, he added.

Leaman said he personally would oppose such an ordinance because “there are other ways of enforcing things” besides “outright bans.”

In Dyer, those who violate the ordinance are subject to a fine of up to $500 for each violation, or $500 per day for a continuing violation.

Highland's ordinance does not specify particular penalties for violations, but violations of the new law could fall under the general penalty provision, which allows penalties up to $2,500 per day, local officials said.

Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for The Humane Society of the United States, told the Times the ordinances are spurred by new legislation in Illinois that was signed into law last month.

Many of those stores are expected to cross the border into Indiana, Morton said, adding that the Humane Society of the United States Indiana plans to propose a humane pet store bill at the state level in 2022.

Sites said a state law “is definitely needed” because Indiana is on the national Humane Society's “Horrible 100” list of breeders the society considers pet mills. Six sites are in northeast Indiana, including in Grabill, Shipshewana and LaGrange, she said.

“It's definitely a dream ordinance to have passed,” Sites said. “Obviously something needs to change at the state level, and I'm confident our community would support it.”

Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.