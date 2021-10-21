Council hopeful Red River fined for misses

Fort Wayne City Council members want Red River Waste Solutions fined to the fullest extent for missed trash collections moving forward, but it isn't City Council's decision to make.

City Council had a tense 90-minute discussion about the trash contractor's recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing with city corporation attorneys Tim Haffner and Jay Jaffe during its meeting Tuesday. The council expressed frustration with the city not fining Red River more before it was protected by bankruptcy law and asked that Red River be fined the full amount for missed collections in the future.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said one reason the council had heard Red River was fined for only some of its missed pickups is that it would be too costly for Red River to continue operating.

“Well, they went bankrupt anyways,” he said.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, who is also the council's president, said Wednesday that City Council has had “a hard time getting the information from the administration and getting transparency as it pertains to misses and fines.”

“It's also been suggested as well that if we fine too much, no other garbage contractor is going to work with the city,” Ensley said.

He said the council's understanding is that the city's Solid Waste Department assesses fines for Red River for about a quarter of fineable misses. Fineable misses are the ones that come after Red River becomes noncompliant, which is once the contractor misses 100 of its more than 83,000 weekly pickups.

As Hines pointed out Tuesday, the fineable misses don't actually take into account all of the missed collections because Solid Waste only counts “verified” misses, which are from people who call to report the miss. That means if only two people in a neighborhood report missed collection but the whole neighborhood is missed, it counts as only two misses.

Haffner explained that Matt Gratz, manager of the Solid Waste department who oversees trash collection, has been told the importance of tracking all misses moving forward so fines can be properly assessed.

“How are you going to try to collect money from a broke man?” Hines asked.

The fines that are assessed, Haffner said, will come off the payments the city makes to Red River, which is how fines are currently charged. Bankruptcy law allows the city to fine for missed collections after Red River filed for bankruptcy, which was Oct. 14.

Ensley said the council is still unaware when Solid Waste has taken other actions against Red River that the contract allowed, such as charging Red River for missed pickups that the city has sent one of its trucks out to collect. Red River can be charged $100 an hour in those instances, according to the contract.

All of the council members showed frustration as they asked questions and contemplated the possible scenarios for resolution with Red River. Through bankruptcy, Red River can continue providing the city's service or assign it to another trash company.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked Gratz to come forward during the meeting to ask when he knew that Red River had any financial troubles since his full-time job is to oversee trash collection. Gratz said he did not know the company filed for bankruptcy until he was told Friday.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, called Gratz back up later in the discussion to give him a second chance to answer the question. She thought he might have been referring to only the bankruptcy instead of Red River's overall financial troubles.

Gratz replied that he didn't know anything about Red River's financial troubles. Tucker prodded, asking the question in a different way. When Gratz kept the same answer, Tucker thanked him.

“How would I know?” Gratz replied in a tone Hines immediately called “defiant.”

Hines put Gratz on notice that he will need to act differently when he attends future council meetings, particularly if Solid Waste needs funding.

“The next time you come to this table, don't you ever address, particularly Councilwoman Tucker, or any of us in that rude tone you used earlier,” Hines said. “I will not stand for that.”

Haffner assured the council that he thinks Red River will turn its service around, considering that it views the Fort Wayne contract as an asset.

“All is not lost. We're going to have some challenging days and months ahead probably until this is brought to resolution,” he said. “But if they are acting in their own best interests, which we have to assume they're trying to, they're going to try to make the most of this contract.”

