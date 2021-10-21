Rezoning OK'd for development

Shadowood Lakes got the approval it needs Wednesday to create lots smaller than the zoning ordinance requires for a duplex portion of a housing development in northwest Allen County.

The county Board of Zoning Appeals also approved a special use for a six-pump gas station and convenience store on West Hamilton Road. But the board denied to waive development standards for a taller-than-allowed sign.

Jamie Lancia, representing the Shadowood housing applicant, Springmill Woods Development, said the smaller lots – with widths of 28.75 feet instead of 50 feet and lots of 3,250 square feet instead of 6,500 square feet – would open the development to more buyers.

The proposal would allow 36 duplexes with one- or two-car garages to be sold for $25,000 less for a two-car garage and $41,400 less for a one-car garage than traditional single-family homes, Lancia said. Prices are expected to be about $199,900 for a one-car garage and $229,000 for a two-car unit, he said.

Lancia said the lower prices will likely allow about 20,000 more people to be eligible to buy the homes. “We're trying to keep homes affordable,” he said.

The homes will be sold as single-family units, not condos, Lancia told The Journal Gazette after the meeting, because of easier financing conditions for buyers.

However, homeowners won't have grounds maintenance because it will be taken care of by a homeowners association, he said.

The entire Shadowood project, which is proposed to contain 207 homes, faces a vote today by the Allen County Plan Commission. The rest of the homes are traditional single-family residences, and the development has entrances off Wallen and Huguenard roads.

Lancia is part of Springmill Development as well as Lancia Homes, which will be the only builder of Shadowood Lakes.

In other business, the board granted a special use for 1341 S. West Hamilton Road, the southeast corner of Illinois Road, for a gas station. The property is near The Chapel in southwest Allen County.

The special use was sought as an alternative to having the property rezoned to general commercial, which allows gas stations and convenience stores, from limited commercial, which allows them only by special use granted by the zoning appeals board.

Having the special use also avoids the need for the Allen County Plan Commission to approve rezoning the property, and approval by the Allen County commissioners, who also must approve all rezonings.

Gas stations in limited commercial zoning have been controversial in recent years as being disruptive to nearby neighborhoods – a situation that prompted the zoning rule change.

The applicant, Ahmed Hamaidi, said the taller-than-allowed sign – 30 feet instead of 15 feet – was needed because it would be difficult to include the gas company logo plus gas prices and information from the three tenants he expects for the convenience store.

The board disagreed by a 4-0 vote, after David Bailey, vice president, asked why a sign that was wider, not higher could not be built. The plan, including the sign, received no opposition during the meeting.

