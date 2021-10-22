The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct. 22

    THOMPSON ROAD

    Closed between Trentman and Marion Center roads to 3 p.m. today.

    CALHOUN STREET

    Closed between East Washington Street and Wayne Street through Nov. 1.

    LAHMEYER ROAD

    Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

    SWINNEY AVENUE

    Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

