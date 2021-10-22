Road restrictions for Oct. 22

THOMPSON ROAD

Closed between Trentman and Marion Center roads to 3 p.m. today.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between East Washington Street and Wayne Street through Nov. 1.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.