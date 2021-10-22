Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct. 22
THOMPSON ROAD
Closed between Trentman and Marion Center roads to 3 p.m. today.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between East Washington Street and Wayne Street through Nov. 1.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.
SWINNEY AVENUE
Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.
