Fort Wayne/Allen County

FWPD to benefit from federal grant

The city of Fort Wayne has announced it is the recipient of a nearly $96,000 grant that the police department will use to support mental well-being initiatives.

Fort Wayne is the only Indiana city to receive a grant and one of 65 given nationally.

The $95,817 award is through the federal 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health & Wellness Act Program. It is a two-year federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The money will be used to help the Fort Wayne Police Department expand its programs to provide and improve access to mental health and wellness services to law enforcement, a Thursday news release said.

The police department will include retired officers in training for the department's peer support team and provide a peer support app for FWPD officers, family members and retirees.

The app will help streamline peer support services, offer 24/7 access to those using the services and provide reports to track the benefits of using that technology.

County site back, city remains dark

The www.allencounty.us website is operational again, a spokesman said through email Thursday. The city of Fort Wayne's website was still down late Thursday afternoon.

Both the county's and city's websites have been down this week.

John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, said Tuesday the problem was a technical issue and complex enough that the city's servers would require rebuilding from backup systems.

Caring alliance paints hydrants

Volunteers from the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, in partnership with NeighborLink Fort Wayne, paired up Thursday for a Day of Caring to paint city fire hydrants in need of maintenance.

NeighborLink, which mobilizes volunteers, receives a stipend to maintain city fire hydrants. The funds go toward the organization's furnace program, which provides help with furnace repair and replacement costs to local residents with financial challenges in the winter months.

The Day of Caring consisted of seven Realtor volunteer teams, totaling 15 people, who combined to paint 52 fire hydrants, a news release said.

26 more COVID deaths, state says

The Indiana Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths due to COVID-19 between Oct. 16 and midnight Wednesday.

The seven-day average for deaths is 20, according to the state's online dashboard tracking coronavirus cases. It also showed 2,161 new positive cases through midnight Wednesday.

The local health department Thursday said another Allen County resident died and 151 tested positive. That brought the total to 58,205 cases and 798 deaths.

– Journal Gazette