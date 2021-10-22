Housing project gets OK by panel

The proposed Shadowood Lakes housing development in northwest Allen County avoided a snag Thursday after county plan commission members questioned why multiple-family residential zoning was being requested.

The 207-unit project combines single-family homes with 36 duplex units on land with entrances from West Wallen and Huguenard roads in Washington Township. But the developer asked for the denser classification in its application.

Plan commission member James Wolff, representing Purdue Extension, said he was concerned the land might be developed with apartments if the multifamily zoning was approved and the current project fell through.

Wolff asked for a written commitment that multifamily use not be permitted, and his motion was approved 6-2. Plan commission Vice President David Bailey and member Bob Armstrong voted against it.

In favor were John Henry, Renee Fishering, Adam Day, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, plan commission President Susie Hoot and Jeff Sorg, Allen County surveyor.

The commission unanimously approved the primary development plan.

Jim Lancia, representing the applicant, Springmill Woods Development LLC of Fort Wayne, said multifamily zoning was requested so the whole 59.5-acre parcel could fit under one zoning classification. He did not explain why two-family residential was not chosen.

Lancia said there was no intention of building apartments on the site and agreed to draw up and abide by the written commitment.

In other business, the commission approved rezoning and a primary plat for Cascata Estates Extended on the north side of West Shoaff Road in Perry Township. The plan calls for 45 single-family homes.

The plan commission also approved a rezoning for Project Prime, a plan for a 15-lot industrial park along north side of West Pleasant Center in Pleasant Township.

The 160.7-acre property just east of the Walmart dairy processing plant and General Mills was approved for general industrial zoning.

A written commitment limiting some uses, requiring sharp-cutoff lighting and landscape buffering was accepted by the developer, PB Development, Fort Wayne.

PB Development is working with the Allen County Redevelopment Commission to extend nearby McFadden Way to the site.

The developer also agreed to plan for an entrance from West Pleasant Center Road.

rsalter@jg.net