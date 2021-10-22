Justices question local rule on video

INDIANAPOLIS – A unique rule used by the Allen County prosecutor could jeopardize a 2020 child molesting conviction because the office refused to hand over a copy of a 20-minute, videotaped victim statement.

Instead, the defense attorney was forced to watch the video at the prosecutor's office and take notes.

The issue of whether that rule – and other possible errors – violated Juventino Ramirez's due process rights was before the Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday.

The justices seemed perplexed by the rule, saying repeatedly that it puts an additional burden on a defendant and seems to conflict with a state rule requiring evidence be turned over.

Justice Mark Massa said the defense is entitled to a copy and if there is a concern, it could be provided under a protective order. “This local rule flips the burden,” he said.

Justice Steven David said a defense attorney might think the witness is effective and want to watch the video privately with a client to spur plea negotiations.

Ramirez was found guilty of felony child molesting and received a six-year prison sentence for touching a girl when she was 7 or 8.

Attorney Stacy Uliana, representing Ramirez, said the rule puts the burden on the defense by requiring it to tell the prosecution exactly why it needs the video. And that reveals strategy, she said.

Court records said the Allen County prosecutor's office implemented the rule after several incidents of defense counsel, the defendant, or defense witnesses taking various items of discovery and posting them on social media.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards declined to comment Thursday because of the pending appeal.

But Uliana said the rule punishes the entire defense bar because of the actions of a few – “they threw the baby out with the bathwater.”

Justice Geoffrey Slaughter asked Deputy Attorney General Caroline Templeton if the previous instances of discovery being posted involved a protective order. She didn't know.

She argued the defense is entitled to the information but not in whatever form they want and what is the most convenient. She said repeatedly the attorney had nine months to come to the prosecutor's office and could have come multiple times.

The attorney did view it, Uliana said. But “he needed a copy just as the state had.” She said the girl who was touched changed portions of the statement the day before and not having the video made it hard to impeach her on the stand.

The prosecutor also didn't put the video into evidence, even under seal. That means it isn't part of the appellate record.

Templeton said if the court does find a violation it should be ruled harmless, and that Ramirez shouldn't get a new trial.

Another alleged error was the trial judge denying a motion to continue the trial.

The girl and her mother met with the deputy prosecutor for the first time the day before the trial and provided new information, including an allegation of bribery by the defendant. The defense attorney got a 3 p.m. email about the new statements and the trial started the next morning.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said she has prepared for trials and getting that much new info on the eve of trial is “a game-changer.” She said the defense attorney had prepared for a defense claiming accidental touching of the girl over the clothes. But the victim then changed it to under-the-clothes touching.

