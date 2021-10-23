City's website fixed, but not all features up

The city of Fort Wayne's website – cityoffortwayne.org – is operational after being down for most of the week.

Some of the features on the city's website were still being restored as of Friday afternoon, a news release said.

The county's website – allencounty.us – was also down for a portion of the week but returned to being operational Thursday.

John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, said Tuesday the problem was a technical issue and complex enough that the city's servers would require rebuilding from backup systems.