Weather service issues flood warning for Indiana, Ohio

The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has issued a flood watch for portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

The following northern Indiana areas are included: Allen, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley counties.

In northwest Ohio, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties are included.

The watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

A warm front will move northward across the area and bring periods of moderate rain later Sunday through Monday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible across the two southern tiers of counties along the warm front. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible, the weather service said.

The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water could cover some roads.

Residents of those areas should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop, officials said.