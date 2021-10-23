Welcoming spirit honored at ceremony

Two individuals and two organizations were honored Friday for their work to make Fort Wayne a community that welcomes everyone, especially immigrants and refugees.

The 2021 Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards were presented at the Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus of Ivy Tech Community College.

The Lifetime Achiever Award was presented to Fey Fey (Ferdinand) Moussou, who volunteers at St. Augustine Lutheran Church, which includes members from more than 17 African countries. Moussou organizes the annual African Food Festival, which features African recipes as well as music played with traditional West African instruments, a news release said.

The Welcoming Fort Wayne Emerging Leader Award went to Malak El-Taleb, a volunteer member of Amani Family Services’ Community Advisory Board and advocate for immigrants and refugees living in Fort Wayne.

The Welcoming Organization Award was presented to two organizations: Friends of the Third World and Fort Wayne Sport Club.

Friends of the Third World is a nonprofit operated by Jim Goetz and Marian Waltz. Founded in 1972, it was initially formed as a fundraising project to help the hungry. It now operates job training programs for foreign-born area residents and markets handmade crafts from 80 partner organizations in 35 countries.

The Fort Wayne Sport Club, founded in 1927 by German immigrants, strives to capitalize on the common language of football – known as soccer in the U.S. The goal is to provide a platform for people of all cultures to share their passion for the game as well as their love for their home countries, the news release said.

Every week from early April to late October, the club brings residents from various cultures and heritages together to participate in activities such as cultural food nights, dances, family game night and the annual Schutzenfest.

The diversity awards are presented by Welcoming Fort Wayne, a chapter of Welcoming America and an initiative of Amani Family Services.

“We are happy to honor these individuals and organizations who have done so much to welcome and include immigrants and refugees in the Fort Wayne area,” said Ewelina Connolly, CEO of Amani Family Services. “The Diversity Awards celebrate the winners, but the event also provides the opportunity for us to let immigrants and refugees know they are a valued part of our community.”