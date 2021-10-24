Fort Wayne/Allen County

County sees 110 more COVID cases

An additional 110 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 58,493 confirmed cases, the Allen County Department of Health said Saturday.

Allen's total deaths from the coronavirus remained at 798. Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

The Indiana Department of Health updates its online COVID-19 dashboard only on weekdays. As of Friday, more than 1 million Hoosiers had tested positive for the coronavirus and almost 16,000 had died from the virus.

CVS offering Moderna booster shots

CVS Health announced that its pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series.

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series.

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least six months after their mRNA primary series.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series.

– Journal Gazette