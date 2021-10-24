The Journal Gazette Foundations board has approved the following grants, which total $241,000. The amount includes $100,000 that will be paid out in future years. The total paid out so far this year is $355,800.

Fort Wayne Childrens Zoo  $75,000 over three years  Capital grant supporting the Bamboo Forest.

Visiting Nurse  $50,000 over two years  Capital grant supporting hospice home renovations.

Science Central  $50,000  Capital grant to support a giant kaleidoscope permanent exhibit.

United Way of Allen County  $21,250  Third quarter payment of 2021 pledge.

Neighborhood Health  $5,000  Operating grant to support the dental outreach program.

Healthier Moms and Babies  $5,000  Operating grant to support the prenatal home visitation program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana  $5,000  Operating grant to support the Big Futures youth mentoring program.

Vincent Village  $5,000  Operating grant to support youth and family engagement programming.

Easterseals Arc of Northern Indiana  $5,000  Operating grant for the Easterseals Transitions Academy.

Interfaith Hospitality Network  $5,000  Operating grant for Just Neighbors supporting homeless families.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne  $3,750  Third quarter payment of 2021 pledge.

Fort Wayne Youtheatre  $3,000  Operating grant to support the 2021-2022 season.

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana  $2,500  Operating grant to support the Cedars Hope housing program.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne  $2,500  Operating grant supporting vulnerable homeowners.

Friends of the Parks of Allen County  $1,500  Operating grant to support the Great Tree Canopy Comeback for 2021.

East Allen Family Resource Center  $1,000  Operating support for LEARN Resource Centers out-of-school time programs.

Leadership Fort Wayne  $500  Operating grant supporting diversifying emerging leaders.