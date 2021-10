The Journal Gazette Foundation’s board has approved the following grants, which total $241,000. The amount includes $100,000 that will be paid out in future years. The total paid out so far this year is $355,800.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – $75,000 over three years – Capital grant supporting the Bamboo Forest.

Visiting Nurse – $50,000 over two years – Capital grant supporting hospice home renovations.

Science Central – $50,000 – Capital grant to support a giant kaleidoscope permanent exhibit.

United Way of Allen County – $21,250 – Third quarter payment of 2021 pledge.

Neighborhood Health – $5,000 – Operating grant to support the dental outreach program.

Healthier Moms and Babies – $5,000 – Operating grant to support the prenatal home visitation program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana – $5,000 – Operating grant to support the Big Futures youth mentoring program.

Vincent Village – $5,000 – Operating grant to support youth and family engagement programming.

Easterseals Arc of Northern Indiana – $5,000 – Operating grant for the Easterseals Transitions Academy.

Interfaith Hospitality Network – $5,000 – Operating grant for Just Neighbors supporting homeless families.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750 – Third quarter payment of 2021 pledge.

Fort Wayne Youtheatre – $3,000 – Operating grant to support the 2021-2022 season.

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana – $2,500 – Operating grant to support the Cedars Hope housing program.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne – $2,500 – Operating grant supporting vulnerable homeowners.

Friends of the Parks of Allen County – $1,500 – Operating grant to support the Great Tree Canopy Comeback for 2021.

East Allen Family Resource Center – $1,000 – Operating support for LEARN Resource Center’s out-of-school time programs.

Leadership Fort Wayne – $500 – Operating grant supporting diversifying emerging leaders.