Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
Grants
The Journal Gazette
The Journal Gazette Foundations board has approved the following grants, which total $241,000. The amount includes $100,000 that will be paid out in future years. The total paid out so far this year is $355,800.
Fort Wayne Childrens Zoo $75,000 over three years Capital grant supporting the Bamboo Forest.
Visiting Nurse $50,000 over two years Capital grant supporting hospice home renovations.
Science Central $50,000 Capital grant to support a giant kaleidoscope permanent exhibit.
United Way of Allen County $21,250 Third quarter payment of 2021 pledge.
Neighborhood Health $5,000 Operating grant to support the dental outreach program.
Healthier Moms and Babies $5,000 Operating grant to support the prenatal home visitation program.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana $5,000 Operating grant to support the Big Futures youth mentoring program.
Vincent Village $5,000 Operating grant to support youth and family engagement programming.
Easterseals Arc of Northern Indiana $5,000 Operating grant for the Easterseals Transitions Academy.
Interfaith Hospitality Network $5,000 Operating grant for Just Neighbors supporting homeless families.
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne $3,750 Third quarter payment of 2021 pledge.
Fort Wayne Youtheatre $3,000 Operating grant to support the 2021-2022 season.
Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana $2,500 Operating grant to support the Cedars Hope housing program.
NeighborLink Fort Wayne $2,500 Operating grant supporting vulnerable homeowners.
Friends of the Parks of Allen County $1,500 Operating grant to support the Great Tree Canopy Comeback for 2021.
East Allen Family Resource Center $1,000 Operating support for LEARN Resource Centers out-of-school time programs.
Leadership Fort Wayne $500 Operating grant supporting diversifying emerging leaders.
