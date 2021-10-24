Blacks find genealogy ever more accessible

It just might be the best of times for African Americans to search for their family history.

Today's family researchers are standing on the shoulders of giants, said Timothy Pinnick, an expert on African American genealogical research.

He spoke during a virtual conference Saturday hosted by the Allen County Public Library's Genealogy Center. The session was titled “Using Scholars to Leverage Your African American Research.”

Unlike several decades ago, Pinnick said, Black history today is a recognized discipline, and more and more scholars are contributing research the amateur family sleuth can use.

At the same time, he said, the research is more accessible because much of it is being posted online.

“A lot of the heavy lifting has already been done by your scholarly forebears,” Pinnick said. “It's time for you to develop your (research) skills.”

Pinnick outlined several research strategies, such as using university libraries, large public libraries, online sources and professional genealogy associations' websites and membership.

Each of those resources can point a researcher to bibliographies, scholarly journals, books, theses and dissertations, and Black-owned newspapers, which can convey a wealth of information.

He used as an example someone who had found ancestors in the Black Belt of Georgia listed as farmers in a late 19th-century census.

But the family seemed first to disappear and then show up in a northern city's census in 1920.

By looking through farming histories of the South compiled by scholars, a researcher can find the entrance of the boll weevil cotton pest into Georgia several years earlier and a cotton crop that plunged in just a half-dozen years.

That doesn't prove the relatives left because of crop failure, Pinnick said. “But it's moving toward the probability that the ancestor left because of the boll weevil infestation.”

About 70 people, who attended the talk virtually, were provided numerous resources to help them continue their research.

Fort Wayne resident Carrie Tucker attended the conference with her sister Elizabeth Nelson of Detroit. Using a library computer, they said, they got good information to continue their search for the Nelson and Barnfield families.

Nelson was the name of their father's parents and Barnfield was the name of their mother's line, the 74-year-old Tucker said.

The driving force behind their search, Tucker said, was to “have a legacy” for their family, which includes 10 children – and now, numerous members of the next generations.

All 10 siblings studied beyond high school, Tucker said, adding the research helped her see her parents' lives in a different light.

“It made me realize,” she said, “how hard they worked to get so far.”

