Halloween love lands house on 'Live' top-10 list

Halloween's a big deal at the Thompson household. Really big.

In fact, Mark and Kristine Thompson's love of the holiday and their massive annual Halloween display have proved to be big for the entire Seven Oaks neighborhood, where the family lives.

This year the display has been picked as one of 10 national finalists in the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Spooktacular Halloween House Contest. And if the family is chosen as the winner, a crew from the ABC morning TV show will come to document the whole spooky thing and the family can look forward to a trip to Hawaii. The grand prize package is retailed at $9,000.

The Thompsons started decorating for Halloween 20 years ago, when they lived in Wisconsin. They started small with a graveyard and some ghouls when their daughter Lana was young. Now, she's 17 and right in the thick of the decorating.

When they moved into a Fort Wayne home on Oakdale Drive in 2004, “things got crazy,” Mark Thompson said.

The Thompsons dazzled the Oakdale neighborhood with their display for 14 years before moving in 2019 to their present location at 2912 Sweet Cider Road. A steady line of cars has been cruising past the house since decorations went up early this month.

“There's always a bunch of people shooting photos and crowding around to look into the garage,” said Thompson, who handles all the technical details and is the builder, lifter, mover and lighting design specialist. His wife is the artistic director, and Lana is assistant artistic director/boss junior.

Mark and Kristine are originally from Milwaukee and Chicago, respectively. He works from home, and she works at Costco. Lana is a senior at New Tech Academy at Wayne High School.

The family's Halloween display goes beyond pumpkins and some bedsheet ghosts. One side of the family's yard has more than 30 skeletons, and one standing by the garage door is 12 feet tall. Another skeleton in cowboy chaps and a 10-gallon hat is riding the skeleton of a horse. And yet another is dressed like a mortician riding on a funeral hearse/wagon with a skeleton inside that is pulled by a skeletal horse.

The other side of the driveway is the Eerie Acres Cemetery, surrounded by a wrought-iron fence. To the right of the garage is the Zombie Containment Area with skeletons in hazmat clothing and a yellow sign warning visitors to be on guard.

Most everything features skeletons. But there are a half-dozen black, fuzzy spiders climbing up the corner of the house.

Inside the garage is a hodgepodge of creepy scenes. There is a larger-than-life werewolf; an evil-looking clown popping out of a box; an authentic, full-sized casket with Dracula; and a child's casket open for viewing.

The Thompson display includes sound, smoke and special effects. Some of the exhibits even talk. And it doesn't stop there. The inside of the house is completely decorated, as well.

Kristine said the holiday season starts on Labor Day for her family and helps them connect with others.

“It's a great way to touch base with our neighbors and meet new friends,” she said. “The display not only brings visitors from throughout Fort Wayne, but we've met people from other area cities around Allen and surrounding counties.”

Mark said the Halloween holiday “is a year-round thing for us.”

“We keep in touch with other 'haunters' throughout the country via the internet and travel to surrounding states to pick up new items for our display,” he said. “We try to add new things each year to keep it fresh. Just about every piece has a back story. The caskets are authentic. The full-size one was formerly used by a mortuary in Michigan ... to display the deceased who were going to be cremated.”

With so much stuff, where do they keep everything during the offseason? Mark said they rent space in a storage facility. A few things, especially the latex figures, are kept at home because heat would melt them. The skeletons are folded up and put in big plastic storage containers.

“We really love doing it,” Mark said. “It's really a lot of fun getting everything placed and then watching the faces of the visitors when they see it all lit up. We give out full-size candy bars to the kids (1,500 pieces a couple years ago), dog treats and treats for adults, as well.

“It all began to get wild when one of the neighbors posted pictures on a social media site called Next Door. Then someone nominated us for the 'Kelly and Ryan' Spooktacular and they've been voting for us to win the grand prize. It's been crazy!”

The Thompsons will find out if they win this week. One winner will be announced each day on the TV show in ascending order beginning Monday. The grand prize winner will be announced Friday.

Even if the Thompsons don't win the top prize, there's still some potential money because third-through-fifth place receive $500 and second place receives $1,000.

While the Thompsons wait, visitors can check out the display.

Mark turns on the lights at 6:30 p.m. and everything is up and running about 7.