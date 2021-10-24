Legion of Honor recipient, 97, recalls days in Europe

Linda Minnick's dad didn't say much about his experiences in World War II when she was growing up.

“All he'd say was it was a bad experience and he wouldn't want to go through it again,” Minnick said of her father, Norvin D. McClure of Fort Wayne. “I'm lucky I've seen his medals.”

Next month, McClure's family will join him in Mississippi where the 97-year-old will receive the French Legion d'honneur, or Legion of Honor. The medal is France's highest honor given to veterans and civilians who have done great deeds for the country.

McClure and his family are excited about the award, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

“It was a long time coming,” McClure said during a phone interview this month.

McClure arrived in France in January 1945 with the U.S. Army's Headquarters and Service Company, 265th Engineer Combat Battalion, 65th Infantry Division. He found himself disabling and removing mines and booby traps left by a retreating German army, which defended its positions by firing on McClure's battalion.

Eric P. Montgomery said telling McClure's story is another way of honoring veterans like Montgomery's great uncle, Amin Isbir, who was killed during the D-Day invasion in France in June 1944.

Montgomery was the 2012 National D-Day Memorial keynote speaker in Bedford, Virginia, who prepared McClure's application for the French honor. McClure told Montgomery the Germans placed “bouncing betties and shoe mines, small wood devices that the mine detectors would not pick up, all along the route of their retreat.”

The mines were difficult to disable and put everyone who was nearby in danger.

“It was hell on earth,” McClure told The Journal Gazette. “That's the only way I can describe it.”

McClure and others were ordered to commandeer a boat so it could ferry U.S. troops from the enemy side of the Mainz River in Germany. While the other men were securing the boat, McClure, a corporal, began repairing the engine when it exploded. He lost his hearing in one ear because of the blast, which he believes was caused by a booby trap.

McClure also helped with the liberation of a German death camp at Mauthausen in Austria, where he met the Russian Army. He was in Linz, Austria, on Victory in Europe Day, also known as V-E Day, on May 8, 1945.

He was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two campaign stars for Rhineland and Central Europe, the Rifle Sharpshooter Qualification Badge, and the World War II Victory Medal.

A Noble County native who was born in Rome City, McClure and his wife of 55 years, Maryann, got married just after high school and raised five children – Gary, Terry, Linda, Allen and Gregory – after the war.

Both Gary and Terry contracted polio as young boys. Gary survived, but Terry died at age 4 in 1948. “That's a hard pill to swallow,” McClure said of his son's death.

Maryann died in 1997, but not before the couple visited France and Belgium in 1995.

McClure retired after 44 years as a locomotive engineer, having worked for the Pennsylvania, Penn Central and Conrail railroads.

Minnick said her dad worked two full-time jobs as long as she could remember.

“If he was laid off, he made sure he had other work lined up,” she said. “He's very mechanically inclined. He can fix anything.”

He often repairs lawn mowers and small engines, she said.

When Minnick and her siblings join their father for the Nov. 13 ceremony at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, they'll be at the place where McClure's division trained for the war before heading to Europe in early 1945.

His application for the French Legion d'honneur was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The medal will be presented by French Consul General Vincent Hommeril of the Atlanta consulate.

McClure was to receive the medal last year, but COVID-19 got in the way.

The medal, McClure said, honors the memory of his friends who didn't live as long as he did.

Minnick bestows honors on her father for another reason.

“He's a wonderful dad,” she said. “There isn't anything he wouldn't do for us.”

