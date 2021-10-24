Wells Street namesake's fate ghastly

Fort Wayne's Wells Street became a trail of fears Saturday morning – thanks to a Halloween-themed walk through the ghastly and ghostly.

For the ghostly, there was the story of a home just west of tiny Wells Street Park, where a “mother ghost” walks up and down stairs looking for a little girl and a crying child stands by the bedside in an upstairs bedroom. To complete the tableau, there's also a ghost dog that licks the hands of people trying to sleep.

For the ghastly, there was tale of John Welker, who in November took a walk to his sweetheart's house and never returned – because he shot the woman twice and then turned the gun on himself and cut his throat.

The woman was taken to a hospital still alive, but she succumbed soon after asking about Welker's condition. He also died, said Connie Haas Zuber, who conducted the walk attended by 18 members and friends of the Tim and Julie Stucky family of Fort Wayne.

Haas Zuber is executive director of ARCH, Fort Wayne's nonprofit historic architectural preservation association, which has developed five different spooky walks in four other neighborhoods.

For sheer ghastliness, few stories can surpass the tale of William Wells, for whom the street was named. As a child, Wells, born in 1770 and already an orphan, was captured by Miami Indians and was raised in the tribe. His red hair earned him the nickname Wild Carrot.

Wells also received the nickname Blacksnake from the tribe and became a skilled hunter and warrior who fought for Miami Chief Little Turtle in a great loss by the U.S. Army, St. Clair's Defeat in 1791.

Then, after switching sides, Wells scouted for Gen. Anthony Wayne, an activity that led to the naming of Spy Run. Wells died in 1812 during an ambush after trying to rescue hostages in Fort Dearborn, now Chicago.

Wells had painted his face black, Haas Zuber said, to signal he expected to die on the mission. Then, Haas-Zuber said, the victorious Potawatomi beheaded him, cut out his heart and ate it.

Julie Stucky said the family's first foray into haunted Fort Wayne was taken into the West Central neighborhood around Halloween.

This walk enlightened her, she said.

“I didn't know any of it,” she said of the spooky stories. “I didn't even know Wells Street was named for a person.”

