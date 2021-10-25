Bowen Center gets $3.9 million grant

The Bowen Center in Warsaw has received a $3.9 million federal grant to improve mental health care and addiction recovery in northeast Indiana.

The Center is one of six Indiana institutions to share $23.2 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The money is earmarked for addressing mental and behavioral health issues that have arisen as Americans confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowen officials said they plan to use the grant to address disparities in care, including among members of the Burmese and Amish communities, the elderly and the economically disadvantaged.

Bowen is contacting those communities to find out what kind of help members would find beneficial, said Shannon Hannon, Bowen's vice president of health care integration.

That may include starting a mobile clinic if lack of transportation proves a barrier to accessing services, she said. Expanding and simplifying telehealth services might be another initiative, she said.

"The intention also is to expand our workforce to be able to meet the expanded needs of the communities we serve, as well as respond to new mental health and substance-abuse issues resulting from COVID-19," Hannon said.

It's not known how many additional people will be hired, Hannon said. Some of the money likely will train current staff on clients' language and culture and address the staff's pandemic-related mental health needs, she added.

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control from August 2020 through February 2021, show the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder increased from 36.4% to 41.5% percent. At the same time, the percentage of those reporting an unmet mental health care need increased from 9.2% to 11.7%.

Bowen serves people in Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties, among others.

"We were thrilled when we got word of (the grant), which will allow us to more thoroughly reach underserved populations in our communities," Hannon said.

"There is an urgent need now more than any other time to ensure emotional health care is accessible to all, and this grant will allow us to focus on some of the most vulnerable among us."

