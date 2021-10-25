Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct 25
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 1.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.
SWINNEY AVENUE
Closed between Broadway and College Street through Friday.
HESSEN CASSEL ROAD
Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Friday.
