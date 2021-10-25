The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct 25

    CALHOUN STREET

    Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 1.

     

    LAHMEYER ROAD

    Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Nov. 8. 

    SWINNEY AVENUE

    Closed between Broadway and College Street through Friday.

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Friday.

