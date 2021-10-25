Road restrictions for Oct 25

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 1.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Friday.

HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Friday.