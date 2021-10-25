Dogs display agility for AKC judges

Diane Townsend studied the 6-year-old lying on the turf Sunday at The Plex South and took a stab at his thoughts.

“Are you thinking about the run and how you blew that jump?” Townsend asked.

Not surprisingly, Moosie – a miniature American shepherd – didn't respond to Townsend's prodding about his performance minutes earlier on a course for the American Kennel Club agility trial.

The Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club hosted the three-day event, which had about 150 canine participants, said Townsend, the trial chairman.

Moosie's owner, Bonnie Kellams, accepted responsibility for his flub while chatting with Townsend.

“I messed him up,” said Kellams, who has belonged to the Fort Wayne club almost 50 years. “He was so close.”

Along with clearing multiple jumps, Moosie was tasked with navigating a tunnel and trotting over an A-frame as well as a teeter – equipment resembling a playground seesaw.

As the judge, Annette Smith of Florida designed the weekend's courses, which were adjusted for dogs' height. Handlers received digital course maps, Townsend said, and they could further determine their strategy by walking the courses before being graded.

“They've got to know their dog,” Townsend said.

Townsend offered commentary as pairs tackled the course. She explained one dog paused because it lost sight of its handler; a barking dog can be more challenging for handlers to communicate with; and it's never good when Smith raises both arms like a football referee.

“It's not a touchdown,” Townsend said. “It means you just got disqualified.”

She and Kellams agreed it's difficult to predict how a dog will perform.

“The dog is the boss,” Kellams said.

Jennifer Daggett – a Fort Wayne club member who lives in Bryan, Ohio – practiced jumps in a small fenced-in area with her 4-year-old toy poodle, Poe, while other dogs competed in the ring.

She and Poe participate in three to four shows a year, Daggett said, but she would like to do more.

“COVID really slowed us down,” Daggett said.

Elsewhere in The Plex, Fort Wayne club member Mendy Miller snapped pictures of Lainey, her 11-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi in front of an autumn-themed backdrop.

“She didn't want to be left at home,” said Miller, who also brought a 7-year-old corgi, Gizmo. “That's her brother barking for her over there.”

Gizmo – who is like “a ball of energy” – will compete in Michigan this weekend, Miller said, adding she didn't register Lainey.

“She's got plenty of titles,” Miller said. “She doesn't need to run all the time.”

