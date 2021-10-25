Jury convicts man of sex trafficking

A jury in Florida has convicted a Connecticut man of sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in January.

The U.S. attorney's office had alleged 48-year-old Edward Walker of New Haven brought two adult woman and a 17-year-old girl from Connecticut to Miami in January 2020 to offer sex for money. Walker allegedly kept all the money the women received.

Prosecutors also offered evidence that Walker planned to take the victims to other locations, including Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras, to further exploit them.

11 Picasso works fetch $109 million

Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with the artist's 140th birthday.

The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades.

Sotheby's said Picasso's 1938 portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter titled “Femme au béret rouge-orange” (“Woman in a reddish-orange hat”) sold for $40.5 million, far above estimates of $20 million to $30 million.

IMS plans multiuse infield building

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will add an infield building aimed at increasing use of the track area throughout the year, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

The new structure near Turn 3 will be leased by BMW for a seasonal driving center that will include a showroom, classroom areas, a conference room and direct access to the IMS road course for prospective buyers.

Construction is expected to begin this year and be completed by summer 2022. The building will be available for rent for cocktail parties and business meetings.

Driver in bus stop deaths seeks release

Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs is seeking to block the early prison release of Alyssa Shepherd, the woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural Indiana highway to board a school bus.

Shepherd was sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison after being convicted of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. Marrs said Shepherd has already cut six months off her sentence by successfully completing a religious self-improvement class, and she could get up to 90 additional days off for “community involvement.”

Shepherd was driving her pickup when she plowed into the four children on Oct. 30, 2018, as they crossed two-lane Indiana 25 in Rochester. The crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, and seriously injured a fourth child.

Visitors return in droves to Mackinac

Business owners on Michigan's Mackinac Island are celebrating a big rebound in tourism this year after fewer visitors traveled to the island in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Many visitors discovered the iconic carless-island getaway for the first time this year, business owners said.

Chris Shepler, a third-generation operator of Shepler's Ferry, which shuttles visitors to Mackinac Island, said the summer was “absolutely crazy.” “We set records for our all-time busiest summer,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

Through Sept. 1, the island's overall hotel room revenue for the 2021 season was on pace to smash the record year it saw in 2019, when revenue topped $74.6 million.