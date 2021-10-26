Fort Wayne/Allen County

66 in county test positive for COVID

Another 66 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 25 confirmed cases and 41 probable antigen cases, the local health department said Monday.

That brought the total to 58,654 cases and 798 deaths, a news release said.

The Indiana Department of Health reported another 912 positive cases through about midnight Sunday, pushing the state's total since March 6 last year to 1,011,197.

No additional deaths were reported through the state, leaving that count at 15,980 since March 1, 2020. The seven-day average for deaths statewide is 12, according to the state's online dashboard.

JG seeks wish lists from nonprofits

Attention, nonprofits: Tell us what you want for Christmas ... to help other people. We know it seems early, but hey, retailers start putting out holiday décor in September.

The Journal Gazette will publish wish lists from established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio that seek donations to directly assist people in need.

Lists should be sent to jchapman@jg.net with the subject line “Journal Gazette Giving.” Include a group name, mission, address, phone number and needs, including drop-off times and locations for donations.

Deadline is Nov. 10. Email Jim Chapman at jchapman@jg.net with questions.

– Journal Gazette