CIB learns of extra money to work with

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board has some extra capital to work with.

The money comes from a state sports entertainment tax and typically amounts to $400,000 a year, board members learned Tuesday.

But Fort Wayne venues and tourism officials lobbied the state legislature to raise the $3-million cap on money to be returned by the state to local Professional Sports and Convention Development Areas to $5 million.

That means up to an additional $2 million will be split equally between Memorial Coliseum and the Grand Wayne, said Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director.

The money must be spent on capital improvements and not for venue operations, he said.

Grand Wayne's operating funds were hit hard by the pandemic, as fewer groups came to the city for conventions and meetings.

Nonetheless, the CIB Tuesday approved a $5.69 million 2022 budget for the Grand Wayne that does not depend on red ink, Shaw said.

The Grand Wayne expects to have $5.684 million in expenses, leaving a potential overage of $7,600 he said.

The board also approved the 2022 budget of Visit Fort Wayne.

Dan O'Connell, president and chief executive officer of the tourism promotion agency, said the $2.726-million budget shows about $2.8 million in revenue and $2.7 million in expenses, with about $98,000 left unspent.

He said the tourism agency's 2022 projected income and expenses are about 30% higher than last year's because travel was down and the agency cut spending on advertising.

Visit Fort Wayne does not expect to finish in the red this year, he said.

The CIB approved both budgets. The Grand Wayne's budget also must be approved by Allen County Council.

