Holcomb turns to justices over suit

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to step into a dispute between the executive and legislative branches over a new emergency powers law.

The governor filed an appeal in the legal case late Friday after a Marion County judge ruled in favor of the Indiana General Assembly this month.

“This lawsuit is about making sure that state government operates the way our constitution outlines. The proper functioning of state government is critical, especially during times of emergency,” Holcomb said in a prepared statement. “Our State, and its people, deserve clarity and finality on this important issue, which is why I am filing an appeal today.”

Holcomb sued the Legislature in April after lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1123 in response to the governor's continued executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The law allows legislators to call themselves back into session and possibly block a governor's moves during a declared public emergency.

Holcomb argued it is unconstitutional because the Indiana Constitution gives him the power to call a special session, not the Legislature.

The case has pitted Republicans against each other in a fight over executive versus legislative powers.

Marion County Judge Patrick Dietrick ruled the new law is constitutional. He said the Indiana Constitution gives legislators the right to set the “length and frequency of the sessions of the General Assembly.”

The judge also found that the constitution gives Holcomb a limited right to call a special session but that doesn't mean the Legislature can't do so as well.

Holcomb wants the Indiana Supreme Court to accept emergency transfer of the appeal, which would skip the Indiana Court of Appeals.

“This separation-of-powers dispute between Indiana's Governor and the Indiana General Assembly involves a 'substantial question of law of great public importance,'” the filing said. “Because of the nature of this constitutional dispute and the COVID-19 pandemic, 'an emergency exists requiring a speedy determination' of this case, rendering it appropriate for Emergency Transfer.”

Holcomb's attorneys said the case is about whether the Legislature improperly usurped a power exclusively vested in Indiana governors by the Indiana Constitution and “fundamentally altered the delicate separation-of-powers balance established by the Constitution.”

