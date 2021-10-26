I&M offers programs to assist customers

Indiana Michigan Power is offering a variety of payment options and programs, including grants to help qualified Indiana customers with their bills and weatherization improvements.

• I&M collaborates with Dollar Energy Fund and local organizations to provide grants to help customers pay their electric bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor program helps low-income customers get back on their feet, I&M said. For more information, go to www.indianamichiganpower.com/PaymentAssistance.

• I&M works with local and federal organizations to help customers find local and federal assistance. Together, these community partnerships have assisted more than 28,000 customers with paying their utility bills.

Customers can call 211 or go to www.in211.org for information about utility, housing, health care and many other types of assistance. They can also find a listing of local and federal assistance agencies at www.electricideas.com/Home.

• I&M provides more than 100 tips at www.electricideas.com/Tips to help residential and business customers save energy. Customers can also find rebates and energy-saving products at www.electricideas.com/Home.

For more information and qualification details on these programs or services, call 800-311-4634.