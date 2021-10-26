Paralympian shows medals to Rotary

Lisa Czechowski of Fort Wayne has five medals from participating in six Paralympics – and she got to show them off Monday to members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club.

Members got to know the woman who scored an overtime goal to send the American women's goalball team to the gold-medal match last summer in Tokyo.

The approximately 40 people who attended the club's lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field got a primer on goalball – the little-known sport in which Czechowski excels and her husband, Jake, coaches at the women's national team level.

The two are affiliated with Turnstone, Fort Wayne's facility for adaptive sports, and the women's goalball team brought home the sport's silver medal.

Goalball, the couple explained, isn't a mash-up of other sports but was specially designed for U.S. veterans with low vision after World War II.

The sport requires a rubber ball about the size and shape of a basketball. The ball weighs about 3 pounds and carries a jingle bell inside it.

Players are required to be visually impaired to a certain standard and also wear blackout goggle-like masks to equalize vision levels. Teams of three players try to get the ball into a soccer-like net that stretches nearly the width of the court by throwing it the length of the court within 10 seconds of recovering it.

Athletes typically lie on the floor in front of the net so as to cover as much of the net entrance as they can in matches that typically last 24 minutes.

“We try to shift back and forth laterally – we move around quite a bit,” said Jake Czechowski. “It creates a really fast-paced type of games.”

And a little bit of danger. “When you throw that 3-pound ball 35 miles an hour, you can get some serious impacts,” he said.

Lisa Czechowski, 42, said the athletes' days in Japan were “pretty regimented,” and athletes were kept in a pandemic-related bubble that included sleeping, eating, consulting with medical and nutrition specialists and watching videos of other players' games.

The latter can be somewhat difficult because of players' limited visual acuity, so sometimes someone with better sight has to describe the action, she said.

She has progressive rod-cone dystrophy, leaving her with no central vision and no depth perception.

She must use peripheral vision to see, she said.

One other wrinkle makes goalball different from most other sports. The crowd – and the coaches – must stay silent while the action is ongoing, Jake Czechowski, 41, said.

“You can't yell at the players,” he said, adding that it was extremely difficult during the overtime shootout. “It's pretty nerve-wracking.”

