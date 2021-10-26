State urges more inclusive police

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday released a third-party review of all state-level law enforcement agencies that calls for increasing recruitment and promotion of female officers and officers of color, a strategic plan for implicit bias and cultural awareness, and streamlined training curriculum.

It was the result of a directive Holcomb put in place last year to improve equity and inclusion following racial tensions nationwide.

The 100-page report was dated Sept. 15, but the administration initially denied a Journal Gazette request for it last week. The newspaper filed an official public records request for the document Thursday and the report was released Monday.

“I made a commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment for all Hoosiers to take part in and that commitment meant taking a critical look at our state's law enforcement,” Holcomb said. “By commissioning a third-party review, we have assessed what state law enforcement agencies are doing well and where we can improve. As the assessment progressed, the agencies initiated an implementation of some of the recommendations and are working toward reviewing and implementing the remaining items. I will continue to do my part to assure the citizens of Indiana that law enforcement officers are operating according to the highest standards.”

One finding noted Indiana State Police tracks use-of-force incidents with a database but doesn't have a flag process to warn of officers involved in repetitive incidents or other themes.

“Considering the state of law enforcement and community relations, specifically surrounding police brutality and the use of force, enhancing the ISP's tracking and notification process is a logical and valuable step to identify and address concerning officer and agency patterns,” the review said. “Additionally, requiring supervisory investigation of all use of force incidents, not just those that result in serious bodily harm or death, would significantly enhance the ISP's transparency to the public.”

House Democrat Leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, called the report a first step in strengthening trust and collaboration between law enforcement and communities.

“I was pleased to see the third-party review identify areas where state-level law enforcement agencies have made progress in the past year. These agencies have my support as they work diligently to implement the remaining recommendations. Our officers should be held to the highest standard to ensure community safety for all.”

Hillard Heintze was hired to provide the review – focusing on analyses of strengths and weaknesses, evaluations of community policing strategies and assessing training curriculum and strategies. The agencies involved included the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, the Indiana State Police, the State Excise Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, Capitol Police Services and Gaming Police.

The contract for the work was a maximum $225,800.

Some of the recommendations for Indiana State Police have already been implemented – such as issuing body cameras for all state troopers and developing a recruitment plan to accomplish diversity goals.

A press release from Holcomb said the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy has committed to reevaluating current training methods, including implicit bias and developing and implementing a deescalation response program for those suffering from a mental health crisis.

The report also found the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board needs structural changes, including dedicated personnel. Right now, it uses academy staff. Its board also should include civilians, the report said.

The review noted the state has six accredited satellite academies, including the Fort Wayne Police Department Academy. But each has its own curriculum and training.

One key recommendation is that the Law Enforcement Training Board establish minimum standards for curriculum, lesson plans and testing to ensure consistency. The satellite academies can go beyond those minimum standards.

