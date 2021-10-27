Fort Wayne / Allen County

City golf season winding down

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has determined the following schedule for the three city golf courses for the remainder of this season:

• Shoaff Park Golf Course will close at the end of the day Sunday.

• Foster and McMillen Park Golf courses will be open through Nov. 11.

Additional golf days at Foster and McMillen will be available based on weather.

Updates will be available at FortWayneParks.org and at Facebook.com/fortwayneparksgolf.

Night of Lights returns Nov. 24

The Night of Lights returns to downtown Fort Wayne again this year the day before Thanksgiving.

This year's event is Nov. 24, presented by TriCore Logic and the Downtown Improvement District.

The event will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the Merry Christmas Wreath, and more. Events begin at 5:45 p.m., ending with the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks show at 8 p.m.

Embassy Theatre's 37th annual Festival of Trees is also back, with in-person and virtual options.

New to this year's Night of Lights is a Brighten the Night with The Bradley, Sensory-Friendly Night of Lights at Promenade Park, and a Flagstar Bank Photo Contest. Kilwins, a new downtown shop, will provide free peppermint ice cream during the Night of Lights while supplies last.

A complete listing of activities and times will be available at HolidayFestDowntown.com.

For more immediate questions, email events@downtownfortwayne.com.

6 county residents die of COVID-19

An additional six Allen County residents died and 89 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the totals to 804 deaths and 58,743 cases, the Allen County Department of Health said Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,471 new cases 57 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the totals to 1,012,606 cases and 16,022 deaths.

Arcola principal ready to retire

The Northwest Allen County Schools board approved Kathleen Perfect's retirement as part of the personnel report Monday. The Arcola Elementary School principal plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

Board member Kristi Schlatter said Perfect's legacy will be longlasting.

“When someone gives 35 years of their life to serve children, their influence is undeniable, their inspiration incredible and their impact immeasurable,” Schlatter said. “Mrs. Perfect and her servant leadership have been that and more to the Arcola and NACS families.”

JG accepting lists from nonprofits

Attention, nonprofits: Tell us what you want for Christmas ... to help other people. We know it seems early, but hey, retailers start putting out holiday décor in September.

The Journal Gazette will publish wish lists from established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio that seek donations to directly assist people in need.

Lists should be sent to jchapman@jg.net with the subject line “Journal Gazette Giving.” Include a group name, mission, address, phone number and needs, including drop-off times and locations for donations.

Deadline is Nov. 10. Email Jim Chapman at jchapman@jg.net with questions.

– Journal Gazette