Cinema Center set to reopen doors

Cinema Center will reopen for in-person screenings next month after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

The theater, 437 E. Berry St., will operate Fridays and Saturdays starting Nov. 12 with social distancing limiting guests to about 30 people per screening in the main theater with one screening per night. Hours will be announced closer to the opening date.

The reopening plans were announced Tuesday night at the downtown art house theater's annual members meeting.

Programming at the start will explore films missed on the big screen during Cinema Center's closure. Each Friday's movie will be followed by a panel discussion or Q&A session. The opening weekend's movie and discussion panel will be announced soon.

Executive Director Art Herbig says Cinema Center is looking to create events, not just show movies. People should come with the expectation that they're going to talk about what they watch.

The theater is operating with what Herbig describes as “measured ambition.”

“And our measured ambition is about attempting to provide a space where we can engage in both the content and creation of film,” he says.

Discussions could range from how family is depicted in movies to how cinematography is created. Discussion panels also will be streamed online.

Cinema Center is working on creating a film club as early as the start of 2022 where local filmmakers can participate in discussions with professionals from the industry.

Herbig is especially interested in encouraging local creators to hone their craft with short films.

Because of Cinema Center's annual Hobnobben Film Festival, programmers have many contacts in the film industry to provide insight during discussion panels.

Ticket prices will be announced, but Herbig says moviegoers should expect prices to be a little higher than before the pandemic when general admission for non-members was $10. Admission will also likely be higher for screenings accompanied by discussions.

Volunteers have been helping with renovations on the first floor of Hall Community Arts Center, which Cinema Center calls home on Arts Campus Fort Wayne. Moviegoers will now enter off Berry Street and proceed to the Spectator Lounge – formerly a second screening space – to purchase tickets and merchandise. The lounge provides more room to social distance than the entrance on the north side of the building.

Patrons will then make their way to the main theater down a hallway featuring a new mural by a local artist.

Herbig says the change of entrances is temporary during the pandemic and Cinema Center hopes to eventually redesign the Spectator Lounge and return it to a screening area.

Since closing in early 2020, Cinema Center has been offering virtual programming such as a curated collection of free short films and offering full-length films for rental through its website.

Digital rentals will continue as long as distributers are willing to offer films that way, Herbig says.

