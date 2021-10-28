Fort Wayne/Allen County

ACPL to resume in-person events

The Allen County Public Library will begin offering in-person programs at all locations beginning Monday, the library said Wednesday.

The library locations will begin offering a full schedule of in-person programs, a change from most programs that have been virtual, outdoors or offered as to-go options since March 2020.

The library will follow social distancing guidelines, which will result in reduced numbers of participants in programs. Registration is required for all in-person programs and masks are encouraged but not mandatory for patrons.

Patrons can find program information and registrations links under the “Events” tab of www.acpl.info or by using the ACPL app. Assistance is also available by calling 421-1200 or emailing Ask@acpl.info.

High water cancels Trot the Trails

Saturday's Trot the Trails event has been canceled because of flooding along the horse trail route and the forecast of rain, the city of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday.

The city, Three Rivers Horse Trails and Allen County had partnered for the trail ride, which would have taken place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and included 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council and the city of Fort Wayne are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations throughout Allen County for the establishment of equestrian trails. Because of a city ordinance, horses are allowed only on existing multiuse trails during Trot the Trails events.

Manchester set for Founders Day

Manchester University will celebrate Founders Day with a parade and birthday party Nov. 5.

Led by the Spartan Pride Marching Band, the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at College Avenue and Wayne Street in North Manchester. It will wind through campus and end at the Jo Young Switzer Center for the birthday party.

The university is celebrating 132 years.

– Journal Gazette