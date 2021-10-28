City native wants to talk vaccines

Nathan Gotsch understands the concerns some people have about receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

The Fort Wayne native, who lives in Los Angeles, had an opportunity to participate in a vaccine trial last year.

“But I decided not to do it because I was hesitant and I was worried,” he said Wednesday evening during a phone interview.

After learning more, Gotsch got the shot and became an avid supporter. Now, he hopes his enthusiasm will be more contagious than the coronavirus.

Gotsch plans today to launch Bring it Up, a grass-roots campaign that will begin in Fort Wayne and could be expanded nationwide. He hopes to “empower, encourage and equip” vaccinated people living in his hometown to reach out to friends and family to talk about vaccine status.

The idea rose from his frustration at seeing COVID case numbers rise even after vaccines became available early this year. He hypothesized that personal connections make a big difference in persuading people to change their minds about an issue.

The 2001 Concordia Lutheran High School graduate sees it as basic human nature.

Kitchen gadgets prove his point. Once his grandmother buys one and starts raving about it, it isn't long before Gotsch's mother and aunt each buy one, too. A personal recommendation is much more powerful than a TV commercial, he said.

Gotsch, who works with families whose children are struggling in school, feels empathy for people who fear receiving the vaccine.

“I think how scary it must be to be afraid of COVID-19 and afraid of getting vaccinated,” he said, adding that some people feel attacked and judged. “They just feel isolated.”

“The antidote to fear is not information. It's connection.”

Gotsch acknowledged there's also fear on the part of the vaccinated, who don't want to start an argument by bringing up a controversial issue. He counters that hesitancy by suggesting people approach the subject casually and avoid talking about vaccines with people who are strongly opposed.

His advice is to mention you've recently scheduled a booster shot and ask your friend where he is on his vaccine journey.

Gotsch's sister, Amanda Campbell, just had such a conversation with a co-worker. By the end of it, that woman had scheduled an appointment. Later, the co-worker talked to her sister, who also decided to get the shot.

That's at least two more people who are vaccinated because Campbell brought it up.

Gotsch has assembled conversation tips, vaccine fears and success stories on his website, BringItUp.org.

He hopes you will.

