Lima Road accident could be medically related

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a possible hit and run accident with injuries at 6:55 p.m. today, according to a news release.

Upon arriving at the 6400 block of Lima Road, officers located a passenger car sitting on Lima Road occupied by an adult male who was unresponsive.

Officers determined it wasn't a hit-and-run. Two other vehicles involved, but there were no injuries in those vehicles, they said.

The injured driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a short time later was downgraded to having life-threatening injuries.

The fatal accident team was called to the scene to investigate. Early indications are that the driver might have suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the cause of this accident

The far right two southbound lanes of Lima Road in front of Meijer are closed and will be opened as soon as officials have completed with their investigation.

The accident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.