Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offered at Coliseum

Eligible people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 can now get their free booster shot at Memorial Coliseum.

The Allen County Department of Health today announced it had received supplies of both vaccines and would offer boosters at its clinic in the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum.

Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays. Appointments, which are recommended, can be made by calling 211 or through ourshot.in.gov.

Walk-ins get a booster depending on vaccine supply, said MIndy Waldron, health department administrator.

Waldron said the clinic began offering Moderna boosters on a trial basis on Wednesday. Previously, the health department site had offered only Pfizer boosters, and officials said they did not think Moderna boosters would be available at the clinic.

rsalter@jg.net