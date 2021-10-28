The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 28, 2021

    SACS nears agreement on teacher pay

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    Southwest Allen County Schools teachers are days from working under a new one-year contract that will raise the minimum base salary by $2,500.

    The proposed base salary range is $43,500 to $78,500 under terms the board considered today. The maximum reflects a $3,000 increase from the previous agreement.

    A points system will help determine individual raises, said Chris Broni, president of the Southwest Allen County Teachers Association.

    Teachers receive six points – also called units – for being rated effective or highly effective. They may also earn up to three points for university credits – an incentive for teachers to pursue a master's or other advanced degree, Broni said.

    Each unit is valued at $636.

    Superintendent Park Ginder had only positive feedback about the negotiations. He told the board it was a "fantastic experience."

    The five board members had little to add, adjourning after less than five minutes.

     

    asloboda@jg.net

     

