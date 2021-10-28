Thursday, October 28, 2021 9:10 pm
SACS nears agreement on teacher pay
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Southwest Allen County Schools teachers are days from working under a new one-year contract that will raise the minimum base salary by $2,500.
The proposed base salary range is $43,500 to $78,500 under terms the board considered today. The maximum reflects a $3,000 increase from the previous agreement.
A points system will help determine individual raises, said Chris Broni, president of the Southwest Allen County Teachers Association.
Teachers receive six points – also called units – for being rated effective or highly effective. They may also earn up to three points for university credits – an incentive for teachers to pursue a master's or other advanced degree, Broni said.
Each unit is valued at $636.
Superintendent Park Ginder had only positive feedback about the negotiations. He told the board it was a "fantastic experience."
The five board members had little to add, adjourning after less than five minutes.
