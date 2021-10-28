State ready to inoculate ages 5-11

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana will receive an initial shipment of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for children early next week and could start administering shots mid-week pending final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said Wednesday that 1,300 sites statewide will have the kids' Pfizer shots – including at least one in every county.

The sites include primary care providers, pediatricians, local health departments, hospital vaccination sites and pharmacies. The online state map will be updated when it goes live.

About 600,000 Indiana children are in the 5-11 age range – the upcoming eligible group.

“We are definitely ready. We are excited,” Weaver said. “Our kiddos have been affected by COVID with illnesses, missing school, missing sports and activities. And so I know there's lots of parents that are ready to get their kids signed up.”

The news came at an event where Gov. Eric Holcomb received his annual flu shot. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box gave the shot. She and Weaver also received their flu shots in front of reporters.

Indiana averages about 150 flu-related deaths each year but last year had only seven due to mitigation measures that were being taken for COVID-19, Box said. The state also had the highest number of Hoosiers vaccinated for the flu last year at 51%.

“I think that we're following fewer mitigation measures now than we were last year so I'm very worried about the numbers being up. And I really want to make sure we don't add an increased burden to our hospitals as we go forward,” Box said.

Most of the event focused on COVID-19 booster shots for adults and the upcoming shots for children 5 to 11.

Indiana reported 2,066 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 60 new deaths. Allen County saw 153 new cases and three new deaths.

Although the statistics are trending downward, Holcomb noted about 20 Hoosiers are still dying every day of the virus – most are unvaccinated.

Weaver said almost 3.4 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated – or about 57.3% of those currently eligible to get a shot. The state has also administered about 300,000 booster shots.

The Indiana Department of Health is extending an all-in-one site at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Nov. 20. It has COVID-19 testing, all three vaccines, booster shots and flu shots. For those outside central Indiana the state has sent mobile units and strike teams to help. Any school, church or organization can also fill out an online form asking to host a clinic with help from the state.

Holcomb is scheduled to get his COVID-19 booster shot next week. He received the Johnson & Johnson shot in March, and national recommendations approved last week are for a booster shot after two months.

Box said Hoosiers should get a booster if they are over the age of 65, have underlying health conditions or have a high risk of exposure – such as a teacher, bus driver or “governors who are shaking hands and out in big groups all the time.”

Box added, “I think that anybody who really would like to have a booster should feel free to sign up and get a booster if they want.”

She said the supply is plentiful.

Weaver said Hoosiers can also mix and match the booster doses but need to inform the doctor or nurse that it is a booster because the dose is smaller.

And she said residents can get both a flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine or booster in the same day.

nkelly@jg.net