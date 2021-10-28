Upgrades coming for Wells County jail

Work will begin next month on improvements to the 1980s-era Wells County Jail that includes an updated heating and cooling system and an inmate intake area currently the size of a hallway.

The bond-financed improvements, costing nearly $5.4 million, will also include creating two video courtrooms for the county's Superior and Circuit courts, Wells County Jail Commander Karen Thompson said.

The Bluffton jail holds a maximum of 94 inmates and before the COVID-19 pandemic, the jail population was “maxed out,” Thompson said.

“Our courts have done a wonderful job keeping misdemeanors out of here, so we're running in the low 60s and 70s right now,” Thompson said. “That's our hope that we can continue (with those numbers). When COVID hit, we had to shut down two blocks for quarantine.”

The only addition to the jail will be an estimated 10-by-12-foot area that will be added to the intake area. A new automated water system is designed to prevent water problems.

“If an inmate decides he wants to flood his cell, after so many flushes, it locks them out,” Thompson said.

Like many other Hoosier county jails, the state's 2015 mandate that jails house Level 6 felony offenders has driven up Wells County inmate numbers, Thompson said. Currently, the jail has 15 Level 6 felony inmates, or more than a quarter of the facility's population.

“That was what was really driving our numbers up,” Thompson said. Level 6 felonies are the state's lowest level felony offenses.

The improvements are expected to be completed next November, according to a news release issued from Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday's office.

“This project will update our current facility and help address a lot of the COVID-related issues we're dealing with today,” the sheriff said in the statement. “This is a huge step for the future.”

