2nd booster available at Coliseum

Eligible people who received either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 can now get their free booster shot at Memorial Coliseum.

The Allen County Department of Health on Thursday announced it had received supplies of both vaccines and would offer Moderna boosters at its clinic in the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum.

Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Appointments, which are recommended, can be made by calling 211 or online at ourshot.in.gov.

Walk-ins can get a booster depending on vaccine supply, said Mindy Waldron, the health department's administrator.

Waldron said the clinic began offering Moderna boosters on a trial basis Wednesday. Previously, the health department site had offered only Pfizer boosters, and officials said they didn't think Moderna boosters would be available at the clinic.

The change is for the better because the health department previously offered Moderna shots, Waldron said.

“We were the largest (local) Moderna site from January to March,” she said, adding the health department's site at the Coliseum probably administered about 20,000 doses.

“We wanted a convenient place for people who got those shots here” to get a booster, Waldron said.

The addition of Moderna boosters also means eligible people who got any of the vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson – can get a so-called mix-and-match booster at the Coliseum.

That means people don't have to match their booster with their original shots' manufacturer.

“We know it's safe to mix the booster shot among the types of primary vaccine someone may have obtained,” Waldron said.

Health officials say eligibility for Moderna and Pfizer boosters is basically the same. Those 65 and older are automatically eligible at six months after their second shot. Those 18 and older who have certain underlying medical conditions, live in a long-term care setting or work or live in places at higher risk for transmission also are eligible.

The major difference between Pfizer and Moderna shots is the dose of the booster, Waldron said. Moderna shots use about half the dose of its two earlier shots, while Pfizer's boosters are the same dose as the first two shots, she said.

Those 18 and older who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get for a Moderna or Pfizer booster two months after receiving the J&J shot, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Waldron expects the Coliseum vaccination site will have about 400 booster doses available and can provide first and second shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well.

Parking is free for those seeking a vaccine, and wheelchairs are available.

The clinic's traffic has not been as brisk as expected, Waldron said. But plans now are to stay open until the end of the year, depending on demand.

That depends, in part, on the reception of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 that are expected to get their federal emergency-use authorization soon, she said.

State health officials said Wednesday deliveries of those vaccines could come early next week.

Allen County on Thursday reported 156 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 59,052 confirmed cases and 907 deaths. The county has 182,997 fully vaccinated people or 58.1% of the eligible population ages 12 and older.

The state has administered 27,683 booster doses and has 3,363,241 fully vaccinated people, or about 49.5%.

Indiana on Thursday reported 2,062 new confirmed cases and 20 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 1,016,722 cases and 16,117 total deaths.

