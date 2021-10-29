Fort Wayne/Allen County

Foellinger honors Blue Jacket chief

Foellinger Foundation on Thursday presented the 2021 David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award to Donnell Miller, board president of Blue Jacket.

The award, established in honor of a former Foellinger Foundation board member, recognizes the importance of individual board members in nonprofit organizations in four focus areas – governance, leadership, financial sustainability and program impact.

Blue Jacket will receive a $25,000 operating grant as part of the award.

Blue Jacket's mission is to provide training and opportunities to anyone who faces obstacles in trying to find gainful employment.

Miller joined Blue Jacket's board in 2015, serving as vice president in 2017-18 and then president in 2019.

More than 20 board members were nominated for the Bobilya award this year.

Agencies conduct training exercises

The Fort Wayne Hazardous Devices Unit, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indiana State Police conducted joint training exercises Thursday at Glenbrook Square at the former Carson's store.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the city's police public information officer, said joint training exercises are conducted periodically to foster enhanced communication, shared resources and cooperation among agencies.

Area

Ex-prosecutor to be Noble judge

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday appointed Steven T. Clouse as Noble Superior Court judge. Clouse will replace Judge Robert Kirsch, who will retire Sunday.

Clouse served four terms as Noble County prosecutor until 2014 and was involved in establishing a Drug Court and a Veterans Court in Noble County.

The attorney, now in private practice in Albion, earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from the University of Toledo.

Clouse will serve the remainder of Kirsch's term through 2024. Clouse's swearing-in ceremony has not yet been scheduled.

Flooding affects Roush Lake area

Heavy rain has led to flooding at J.E. Roush Lake Fish and Wildlife Area in Huntington County, affecting recreational access, officials said Thursday.

Roush Lake staff and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers management have been working to maintain public safety.

The following areas have been affected by recent rain and are anticipated to stay closed until flooding recedes.

• The Kil-So-Quah campground has been evacuated and closed until further notice.

• The north boat ramp is underwater and inaccessible to water-based recreationists. Visitors should use the south boat ramp as an alternative access point. It is off Division Road, south of the reservoir.

• Some roads and gates near the river are closed due to unsafe driving conditions. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the area north of the intersection of County Roads 100 S and 300 E.

For the most up-to-date information, call 260-468-2165 or go online to on.in.gov/jeroushlake.

– Journal Gazette