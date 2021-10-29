Parkview ready to expand Warsaw site

Parkview Health is expanding its services in Kosciusko County with an 88,000-square-foot addition to Parkview Warsaw, officials announced Thursday.

The $60 million project has been updated since it was first announced in January 2020, adding inpatient care, surgery and specialty clinics, officials said.

The tower crane will be erected starting Monday, and ground work should begin a few weeks later, spokeswoman Tami Brigle said through email.

When the expansion opens in the summer of 2023, the facility will be renamed Parkview Kosciusko Hospital. Officials expect to add 125 jobs with the hospital expansion. Hiring will begin closer to the opening.

Scott Gabriel, president of Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw, said the health care system is “excited to expand Parkview's offering and improve access to high-quality care.”

“During the pandemic, we took the opportunity to re-evaluate how we care for Warsaw and the surrounding communities,” he said in a statement. “Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will offer a full range of services that reflect the needs of our area residents and their desire for more services available closer to home.”

The expanded building will include a satellite clinic for the Parkview Cancer Institute. The clinic will offer infusion and radiation treatments in addition to a healing garden.

Dr. Neil Sharma, Parkview Cancer Institute's president, commented on the plans.

“Parkview remains committed to serving the needs of all the communities in northern Indiana,” he said in a statement. “Through this PCI satellite clinic, state-of-the-art, specialized cancer care will soon be available locally in Kosciusko County.”

The cancer center's multidisciplinary teams are experts in specific types of cancer and provide highly specialized care to each patient, a news release said. The Parkview Warsaw addition will be four levels – three stories and a basement – and will be to the west of the current building.

The basement will house cardiology and pulmonology, including rehab for both specialties. Nutrition services will also be on that floor.

The first floor will include the Parkview Cancer Institute satellite clinic, a pharmacy, diabetes education services and an expanded lab and emergency departments.

The second floor will be devoted to surgical services, including two operating suites, two procedure rooms, pre- and post-op rooms, and shell space for future expansion.

The third floor will house 24 inpatient rooms, with space for four more patient rooms if needed.

