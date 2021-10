DEAN ROAD

Closed between Rupert Road and Indiana 101, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

WHEELOCK ROAD

Closed between Rothman Road and Acacia Passage, Monday-Tuesday.

YOHNE ROAD

Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads Monday through Nov. 12.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Monday.