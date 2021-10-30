Downtown project's progress feted

The final beam was placed Friday atop of the $88.7 million mixed-use building that overlooks Promenade Park.

The building at Superior and Harrison streets reached what city officials called a milestone in the construction project. The building will house a parking garage, apartments and commercial space.

City officials and community leaders gathered on the third floor of the structure for the topping-off celebration. A few minutes into a news conference, Mayor Tom Henry was interrupted by the sound of the steel beam many signed before the ceremony being lifted for placement.

Henry encouraged the gathered crowd to watch it being placed before the news conference continued.

“This facility really does something for the city of Fort Wayne by making downtown Fort Wayne a point of destination,” Henry said. “That’s what we’ve been working on for the last 14 years – trying to make downtown Fort Wayne something we can be very proud of.”

The garage is expected to be completed in early 2022 with the rest of the building’s completion expected in early 2023.

Rex Barrett, executive vice president of Barrett & Stokley, said the city has been easy to work with, which makes it easier to stay on time with a large project.

The six-story building will house more than 200 apartments, seven town homes and a parking garage with 900 spaces. It will also include about 30,000 square feet of office space and about 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Jonathan Leist, the city’s deputy director of redevelopment, said the multiuse facility is an example of the type of work the Redevelopment Commission does to add to the “growing, vibrant city.”

“With this and all of our projects, we do strive to find the right balance of public and private partnerships and make sure our city is making responsible investments necessary to attract new development,” he said.

Henry said he looks forward to the continuing riverfront development so the next generation “can enjoy the rivers the way they were meant to be enjoyed.”

