Imani sees progress in restoration work

Some say God works in mysterious ways. But sometimes, he can be quite direct.

Take the day last summer when the Rev. Bill McGill, pastor of Fort Wayne’s Imani Baptist Temple, was launching a fund drive to restore the nearly century-old sanctuary at Indiana and Cottage avenues on the city’s south side.

“That piece fell off the day we were announcing the renovation – literally during the announcement,” he said Friday, pointing to approximately 46 square feet of patched plaster on the sanctuary’s left wall.

“It was like, ‘We give God the praise,’ and boom! It came down.”

Now, the sanctuary is on the way up. For the last month, workers from Bahr & Sons Painting, Fort Wayne, have removed the sanctuary’s pews, covered stained-glass windows, fixed cracked ceiling corners from a leaky roof, and patched and primed on their way to freshened walls.

The crew has promised to finish the job, which will include new carpeting, by Christmas Eve, McGill said.

After the renovation, the sanctuary will still be used for worship services, which attract 100 to 125 people on a typical Sunday, he said.

McGill thinks of the place as a cultural center, too, because the congregation is involved in community work, including advancing civil rights and combating racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination.

The congregation has worked with a neighborhood school, offered free meals to the community and served as rehearsal space for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. The church is also involved with the One Church-One Offender program to aid the incarcerated.

After the renovation, McGill plans to rename the facility the Imani Cultural Development Center.

He also sees Imani, which means faith, as part of Fort Wayne’s notable architectural history.

The church, which dates to 1929, was designed by famed Fort Wayne architect Guy Mahurin, who for a time lived nearby on West Wildwood Avenue, McGill said.

Mahurin also designed Plymouth Congregational Church downtown, the building formerly known as the Scottish Rite Cathedral and the Scottish Rite Auditorium, among other public structures and many family homes.

One of the sanctuary’s notable features is wedding-cake style floral decoration on the ceiling. “That kind of detail is another era,” McGill said.

The church structure is remarkably sturdy, he said – virtually no leaking windows were found. Still, the renovation is expected to cost $250,000. About $235,000 of that already has been raised, McGill said.

Donors include Sweetwater Sound’s founder Chuck Surack and his wife, Lisa, The James Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage, McGill said, adding fundraising is now being taken to the public.

“I think it’s important we renovate and preserve these important entities,” he said. “In a city of churches, how many of them have not been able to sustain themselves?”

But this project should prepare the church for its future.

“I’d say this is a jewel of the South Wayne neighborhood,” McGill said.

