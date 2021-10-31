Fort Wayne/Allen County

Man found dead in submerged car

Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle submerged upside down in a pond on the city's north side.

Officers said they were called to the 1300 block of Oak Bay Run at 8:12 a.m. Saturday after a pedestrian reported the incident. Police said a neighbor heard a loud crash about midnight but didn't see signs of a vehicle collision.

Divers from the Fort Wayne Fire Department weren't able to determine whether the vehicle was occupied because of low visibility.

Emergency responders were able to free the vehicle, which was 50 yards across the pond, about 10:45 a.m., and medical workers said someone was inside it. There were no other bodies found.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east on Northland Boulevard at high speed when it left the road.

126 more in county positive for COVID

The Allen County Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 126 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 59,330 confirmed cases and 807 deaths.

As of Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,018,638 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 16,134 Hoosier deaths from COVID-19.

State health officials don't update the website on the weekends.

Indiana

Governor extends emergency orders

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Saturday signed executive orders to extend the public health emergency for another 30 days. They will expire on Dec. 1.

Holcomb said the move was necessary “to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic – all directly tied to its continuation.”

“While I am extending the state public health emergency for this next month to extend these critical capabilities directly tied to it, I have instructed my staff and the relevant agencies over the next few weeks to bring me a plan that contemplates options to wind down our executive orders and end the state public health emergency in the near future,” the governor said in a statement.

The latest executive orders have removed some previous provisions, however, in response to improved conditions, officials said.

Hospitals are no longer asked to postpone non-emergency procedures or report to the state any time they divert patients to other hospitals.

Also, health insurance companies are no longer being asked to expend prior authorizations for nonemergency surgeries or procedures that are postponed due to delays in care.

