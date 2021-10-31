Crooked Lake housing plan stirs up unusual controversy

When Margy Rockwood saw people with surveying equipment working on lots across the street from her getaway home on Crooked Lake in August, she figured something was up.

It turned out the Steuben County land was being sold and a development group, including a Fort Wayne builder, wanted to put new housing on the nearly 1.35 lakefront acres.

But this, Rockwood told The Journal Gazette this month, was no ordinary lake cottage project – or even one of the giant lakefront mansions that have become more common in northeast Indiana's lake country in recent years.

This project was planned as a 10-unit, two-story rowhouse-style housing development that would stretch almost from one end of the lots to the other – about 245 feet, she said.

Rockwood said the development reminds her of “a strip mall.” And, she said, the project threatens to turn what for years has been a family-friendly, less-crowded lake experience into – well, something else.

“We have not had, unlike other lakes, any condos or multiple-family homes on Crooked Lake,” Rockwood said. “It's just not in character with the lake.”

So began a development controversy that will come to a climax next week when the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals votes Nov. 8 on whether to allow the project.

While not unheard of, such debate remains somewhat unusual in the region as property sales and the tear-down of older structures in lake communities to make room for new ones often proceed quietly.

“I would say they (projects) typically don't cause a lot of controversy,” said Lou Salge, president of the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana and vice president of Four Seasons Design and Remodeling in Angola.

As vacant lakefront property has gotten scarcer and pricier, “people have gotten acclimated” to tear-down and building projects, he said.

In Crooked Lake's case, what's being demolished is a family-run marina business, Casey's Cove, which includes a dock and storage buildings, said Mark Pontecorvo, an Angola Realtor who is part of the development group, Crown Point Holdings LLC.

Pontecorvo has known the marina owners, Pat and Helen Casey, for years and has been speaking for them during the debate.

The Caseys, who declined to comment directly, decided to move their business selling, repairing and storing boats away from the lake to a property they also own on Orland Road, Pontecorvo said.

He calls the housing development an improvement. The changes replace structures past their prime with attractive, modern seasonal homes he expects will be snapped up by families looking for lakefront living, seasonally or year-round.

The properties will start in the low $700,000s and likely range to more than $1 million, he said. The price, though steep, is lower than similar properties on other area lakes, including Lake Gage and Lake James, Pontecorvo said.

He added he had been trying to sell the marina property for development for a couple of years but had no takers.

“We had been talking about that, and we said, 'Why don't we do it?'” Pontecorvo said, referring to co-developers Randy Strebig of Strebig Construction, Fort Wayne, and Chuck Walker, an Angola businessman.

Strebig, a lake country resident, said the proposed development, named Casey's Point in honor of the family's longtime lake presence, meets current zoning and requires only approval by the county's Zoning Board of Appeals to proceed.

The property consists of more than one lot zoned local business and one zoned lake residential.

Both zoning categories allow both single-family attached and multiple-family residential properties – but only with a special exception granted by the board, said Clinton Knauer, Steuben County's director of building and planning.

But Rockwood said the proposal skirts the intent of the county's comprehensive plan, which says lakefront zoning is to “assure that lake properties stay in character with the lake heritage and don't diminish viewsheds or quality of life” for non-lakefront property owners.

She said neighbors gathered signatures from 140 residents opposing the project. That represents a considerable number, Rockwood said, because the effort didn't start until after many seasonal residents had closed up their homes and left the area.

The lake area has between 600 and 800 residents, she said.

Rockwood said the chief objection is that the project often was described as condominiums, and approving it would set an unwelcome precedent for future development.

Neighbors also raised concerns about increased traffic on a narrow road, wetlands on the property and the possibility the homes would be bought by out-of-town investors wanting to use them as short-term bed-and-breakfast rentals.

Pontecorvo said the homes are technically not condos but single-family, two-story attached homes, ranging from about 1,600 to about 2,200 square feet. Buying one includes land ownership, but land maintenance will be through a neighborhood association, he said.

Strebig said any wetlands lie south of the building's boundaries and would be left untouched. He added developers were working with federal and state environmental officials on site planning, including a shoreline restoration with glacial stone.

Vehicle traffic would likely be reduced if the property no longer attracted marina customers, Strebig said. The developers have also discussed not allowing rentals for as short as a week with zoning officials.

Neighbors said they also were upset about a zoning board public hearing Oct. 12.

Resident Dave DeStefano said neighbors did not have enough time to present their case – before the meeting was continued until Nov. 8 – because the building had to be closed by 9 p.m.

“They gave us three minutes to speak and did not allow us to give them our presentation because we did not give it out during the three minutes,” he said.

Knauer agreed with that description of the meeting. He said the Nov. 8 meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the community building at 317 S. Wayne St. in Angola. No more evidence will be presented before a vote of the six-member board is taken, he said.

Rockwood said the neighbors are in the process of hiring an attorney to help plan next steps.

Strebig said he was surprised by their reaction. “It kind of blows my mind a little,” he said, adding the builders are being environmentally sensitive and are removing potential problems, such as old fuel tanks from the marina.

“Every project there is some controversy, but it (the vehemence) did set me back a little,” Strebig said. “Everything I do, I've tried to make the world a better place and deliver a good product. It kind of hurts me.”

