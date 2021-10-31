GOP fills open County Council seat

A Republican caucus Saturday morning handed Paul Lagemann a seat on the Allen County Council.

Lagemann was chosen to replace Joel Benz, who resigned this month from the 3rd District seat that covers northwest Allen County. Benz left the council after being hired as Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's executive director.

Lagemann defeated Lindsay Hannah by a 32-19 vote by precinct committee members at Allen County Republican Headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne.

Steve Shine, the party's chairman, said several people expressed interest in running for the seat, but only Lagemann and Hannah filed with the Allen County Election Board by Wednesday's deadline.

“It was one of the smoothest caucuses we've ever had,” Shine said, adding that Lagemann will need to run for the four-year seat again during the May primary before facing off against a Democratic opponent in the general election next November.

“Both of the candidates have impeccable credentials, so the real winners are the residents,” Shine added.

The Allen County Council is the county's fiscal body. It sets the overall county budget and reviews the budgets and levies of local cities, towns and townships. This year, council members will earn just under $19,000.

District council members serve four-year terms and usually are selected by voters in their districts, but a caucus saved the county election costs, Shine said. He said 57 precinct committee members for the County Council's 3rd District were eligible to participate in the caucus.

The caucus winner had to receive one vote over 50%.

Lagemann, government affairs liaison at Clean Fuels National, said he hopes to establish a small-business advisory committee to better engage local companies which, he said, are sometimes ignored.

Lagemann also believes special attention should be given to northern Allen County because of its rapid growth.

That makes Brandon Seifert happy.

The Republican is a member of Huntertown's Town Council and redevelopment commission. Officials in the northwest Allen County municipality expect it to gain about 50% more residents in the next several years.

The community probably will see a spike in commercial and manufacturing businesses offering more shopping and jobs as well.

Seifert, who was among the caucus participants, said he is confident with Lagemann leading.

“This is old hat for Paul,” Seifert said, citing Lagemann's experience working on the congressional staffs of Rep. Jim Banks and former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats.

Hannah, director of corporate investment at Greater Fort Wayne Inc., congratulated Lagemann and earlier promised to stay on the Republican political scene “because I believe I was called to do this.”

