Holcomb visits COVID briefing; long streak ends

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb last week broke his COVID-19-free hiatus – finally participating in a news conference on the topic after more than 200 days.

In recent months, he had seemingly moved past the pandemic, focusing instead on breaking ground, cutting ribbons and talking workforce issues.

The Indiana Department of Health has held sporadic briefings on COVID-19, but the governor has not participated, even when the delta variant surge caused increased deaths and hospital shortages.

And after months last year of daily press briefings being aired live, the about-face is noticeable.

“I imagine that is exhausting for anyone at that level of leadership. He had to dedicate an extreme amount of energy to COVID,” said Laura Merrifield Wilson, associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis.

“Many people are tired of listening to it. He is probably tired of talking about it,” she said. “I empathize but, of course, it is still out there and still impacting Indiana.”

Holcomb has been rumored to be interested in a U.S. Senate run and might be trying to distance himself from initial decisions he made that angered fellow Republicans, said Andrew Downs of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Holcomb was criticized heavily for the initial lockdown that closed businesses and especially a statewide mask mandate.

But Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said the governor doesn't need to run from any of his decisions, noting that polling all through the heat of the COVID-19 crisis showed his approval ratings between 60% and 70%.

“Sure, there were a few loud voices, but they don't represent a great number of people,” he said. “If you ask him today, he would stand by every decision he made.”

Hupfer said Indiana has thrived through the crisis and, once vaccines became widely available, Holcomb could focus on other important parts of state government.

Downs said the cynical answer is that the governor was visible initially to demonstrate leadership. And it also helped his reelection campaign to have so much free television time.

“Elected officials think in terms of politics. And textbooks do say at the beginning of an emergency it is very important to demonstrate leadership. He had to do it,” Downs said.

Another reason to back off is that everyone understands the disease better, and that allowed him to shift control to local officials.

“That also means he doesn't have to get involved in the local yelling and screaming,” Downs said.

The Indiana Democratic Party has been noting Holcomb's absence – counting the days without a briefing.

Holcomb hadn't participated in a COVID-19 event since March 31. His Twitter feed hasn't mentioned the pandemic since Sept. 10 and that was in reaction to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. The governor does readily answer pandemic questions from reporters who catch him at other events, though. For instance, last week's press conference was actually him getting a flu shot – but it quickly focused almost solely on the pandemic.

“It shouldn't have taken 211 days and a COVID-19 surge for Gov. Holcomb to hold a press conference about the state's fight against the coronavirus,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party. “But that's how extreme the Indiana Republican Party's partisanship has become, and this negligence is largely why Indiana hit the grim milestone of 16,000 Hoosiers lost. Next time, Democrats recommend the governor hold a more formalized briefing so that more Hoosiers are made aware about the state's strategy to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.”

Speaking at a recent conference, Holcomb chuckled and said, “No, no,” when asked if the pandemic was over for him.

“I talk about it every day, everywhere I am, not just in a press conference,” he said. “What we said is from the very outset that we were going to make sure the state of Indiana had resources in communities. And when the vaccination came onto the scene and individuals had the ability and the right to vaccinate themselves, what we saw was a ginormous shift of who was in the hospital, who was dying, tragically, still, but we know how to avoid that.

“And so, we'll continue to lean into, no matter where we are on the surge, whether it's in a valley or it's at a peak, we'll continue to lean into making sure that those resources are readily accessible, easy to access, and we try to be as persuasive as we can. And we say you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it think. And if people don't want to, you know, take the vaccine, then that's their right.”

nkelly@jg.net