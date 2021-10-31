Local NAACP leader encouraging vaccine

Larry Gist isn't shy when it comes to promoting the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations. Or, more accurately, the dangers of not getting one.

The president of the local NAACP recently lay down on a table and started coughing and writhing around after one woman said she didn't plan to get the shot.

“I put on a little performance and let them know what they're going to look like when they get sick,” he said about that and similar encounters.

Joe Ayers, a retired certified nursing assistant, isn't above heaping on a heavy dose of guilt when asking people who've had the coronavirus why they aren't vaccinated. He tells them they could have infected countless people, including beloved family members.

These men are among the warriors in the campaign to increase local COVID-19 vaccination rates. Efforts in southeast Fort Wayne include providing perks such as free chicken dinners and gift cards in addition to offering vaccines in more locations, extending clinic hours and providing free rides to appointments.

“We're doing whatever it takes,” Gist said, “to get people to get the shots.”

'Ready for it all'

Gist, 67, isn't shy about sharing his vaccination status.

“I'm vaccinated, and I've had my booster shot and my flu shot,” he said during a phone interview. “So, I'm ready for it all.”

Ayers, a 63-year-old who has survived two cancer diagnoses, didn't hesitate when asked whether he's received the shot.

“Of course!” he said during a phone interview. “I'm waiting to get my booster.”

The men have partnered with others to take a pragmatic approach to increasing vaccination rates. They first tackle logistical issues that keep people in the local Black community from getting vaccinated.

Among the excuses Gist has heard was that clinics closed at 5 o'clock, preventing people with day jobs from getting shots without missing work. Another issue some people cited was a lack of transportation.

New Healthy Visions Midwest, the Fort Wayne Urban League, the NAACP, Super Shot, Neighborhood Health, Community Transportation Network, Parkview Physicians Group, Lutheran Health Network, and state and county health department officials have worked together and separately to increase vaccination rates.

McMillen Park Community Center, Amani Family Services, the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Ebenezer Iglesia de Cristo are also among the sites that have hosted clinics.

Local vaccine incentives have included free chicken dinners with two sides and a $10 gift card for groceries for each person who receives an immunization. Hours were scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. to make some clinics more convenient, and patients were offered free rides, Gist said.

Organizers have moved on, he said, to offering those same incentives to people who get their shots administered by trained professionals visiting neighborhood barber shops.

“You've got to make it convenient for people,” Gist said, adding that they've also looked at schools and liquor stores as host sites for clinics. “Wherever people are at.”

Lies, conspiracies, misinformation

Convenience isn't the only issue people have.

Some people mistakenly think they need health insurance coverage to receive a free vaccine. They don't.

Some have concerns based on incorrect information spread by conspiracy theorists, Ayers said.

“I think a lot of people have been misled,” he said.

Gist thinks so, too.

One man told Gist he didn't want a vaccine because he'd been told the government places a tiny chip in the injection and would be able to track him. Gist asked whether he owned a cellphone, and the man pulled one from his pocket.

“The government already knows where you are,” Gist told him.

Another man, whose wife died from the coronavirus, said he won't get the vaccine because his wife didn't have a chance to get one before she got sick.

“I didn't know what to say. I didn't even know how to come back on that one,” Gist said. “As soon as I was eligible, I got mine.”

Better get that cough checked

Ayers, who spent about 20 years working in nursing homes, thinks there are a lot of undiagnosed coronavirus cases in the community.

“Some people don't understand the signs and just think they have a cold or the flu,” he said.

Ayers advised a friend with a cough to get it checked out. The man tested positive for the coronavirus. Ayers advised a mother at his church to get her coughing child tested, too.

He worries that people could be spreading the coronavirus without realizing they have it. Ayers believes valuing your personal freedom above the lives of friends and family is just selfish, he said.

That's the blunt message he shared with a young man Ayers met while volunteering at the Rescue Mission.

“I said, 'Man, do you know how many people you might have infected when you had COVID and didn't know it?'” he said, adding he thinks the young man “isn't totally convinced, but I think he's got a leg on the other side of the fence.”

Ayers takes the coronavirus seriously, not just because of his nursing assistant training, but because he also came down with COVID-19. It was three months after receiving his vaccination.

The emergency room doctor diagnosed Ayers as lucky. If Ayers hadn't been vaccinated before catching the virus, the physician said, he could have left the hospital “with a toe tag.”

sslater@jg.net