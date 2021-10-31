Jonas Kummer, 6, cautiously walks through the Spooktacular Haunted Garden, created by Laura and Steve Hutsell in the backyard of their Wishingwell Court home.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Pat Huber pulls his grandchildren, Beckett, 2, and Victoria Shramek, 1, though the Spooktacular Haunted Garden, created by Laura and Steve Hutsell in the backyard of their Wishingwell Court home. Sarah Shramek follows with Jaxon, 1 month, and Jane Huber, grandmother.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Laura Hutsell secures pumpkins in her Spooktacular Haunted Garden, created with her husband, Steve Hutsell, in the backyard of their Wishingwell Court home.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Gravestones line the path through the Spooktacular Haunted Garden, created by Laura and Steve Hutsell in the backyard of their Wishingwell Court home.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
A haunted scene was placed inside one of the many pumpkins in the Spooktacular Haunted Garden, created by Laura and Steve Hutsell in the backyard of their Wishingwell Court home.