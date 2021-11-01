Road restrictions for Nov 1

DEAN ROAD

Closed between Rupert Road and Indiana 101, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

WHEELOCK ROAD

Closed between Rothman Road and Acacia Passage through Tuesday.

YOHNE ROAD

Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through Nov. 12.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.