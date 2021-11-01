Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Nov 1
DEAN ROAD
Closed between Rupert Road and Indiana 101, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
WHEELOCK ROAD
Closed between Rothman Road and Acacia Passage through Tuesday.
YOHNE ROAD
Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through Nov. 12.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story