    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Nov 1

    DEAN ROAD

    Closed between Rupert Road and Indiana 101, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

    WHEELOCK ROAD

    Closed between Rothman Road and Acacia Passage through Tuesday.

    YOHNE ROAD

    Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through Nov. 12. 

     

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8. 

    LAHMEYER ROAD

    Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

